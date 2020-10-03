Ascot meeting off due to waterlogged course





By Andrew Atkinson

Ascot’s meeting on October 3 has been called off due to the racecourse being waterlogged amid torrential downpours.

The six-race card at Ascot was abandoned amid 40mm rain falling, that lead to course officials making the decision to call off the meeting after a 6.30 inspection on Saturday morning.

“At about 5.30 we’d had about 36mm – with the continuing rain that was up to over 40mm.

“There is water lying in the divots as a result of Friday’s card that’s created false patches of ground, as well as water lying on top. It’s just made it unsafe.

“We’ve had far more than forecast,” said Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickles.

Ascot will stage their next meeting on October 13, Qipco British Champions Day.

