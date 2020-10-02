Varian-Khaloosy tilt in Listed Stakes at Redcar





McHugh-Mamba Wamba William Hill Listed Trophy Redcar bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian is eyeing victory in the Racing TV EBF Stallions Guisborough C1 Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs at Redcar on Saturday with Khaloosy (2.50) ridden by Dane O’Neill.

Khaloosy, who won the Class 2 Brittania at Ascot in June on soft ground, ran third in a Group 3 at Goodwood in July and finished third at Haydock Park on heavy/soft in places in a G3 C1 in September.

Barry McHugh rides Mamba Wamba (3.25) trained by Adrian Nicholls selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the William Hill Listed Two Year Old C1 Trophy over 5f.

Mamba Wamba (11-1) who ran fourth to progressive Umm Kulthum at Ayr over 6f on good to soft ground in September, when running on strongly, won a Class 3 over 5f at York last month.

Dangeroffitz (4.00) trained by Tim Easterby and ridden by David Fentiman is noted bottom weight of 8st 2lbs selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in a C5 Handicap over 1m 5f.

Dangeroffitz ran second of 13 in a C6 over 1m 1f at Beverley in September having finished third of 16 over 1m 1f in a C6 at the Yorkshire track in August.

Candace (1.10) (ew). Camile (1.45) (ew). Five Diamonds (2.15) (ew). Barosa Red (4.35) (ew) Global Spirit (4.35) (ew). Abate (5.05) (ew).

FONTWELL fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.19 Mojestic. 2.54 Ebony Gate ew. 3.29 Hang In There. 4.04 Flaminger ew. 4.39 Valleres. 5.10 The Brothers ew. 5.40 Bumpy Johnson ew.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.50 Thawry ew. 5.25 Mister Allegro. 5.55 Ibn Arabi. 6.30 Long Haired Lover. 7.00 Sunset Kiss. 7.30 Spanish Angel ew. 8.00 Lucky Lodge ew. 8.30 Chairman Power.

