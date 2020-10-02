Oisin Murphy denies taking cocaine amid shock allegations





Quote: ‘I hope it is negative. I have never taken cocaine in my life and I will do everything that I can to prove that I have not taken cocaine’ – Oisin Murphy

By Andrew Atkinson

Oisin Murphy has denied taking cocaine amid shock allegations that he has tested positive for cocaine, when riding in France in July.

“I have never taken cocaine in my life and will fight to clear my name. I want to thank those who are supporting me and in the meantime I want to keep riding winners and focus on my career.

“I will have no further comment to make and wish to respect the processes of France Galop,” said Murphy.

Murphy, 25, who won the British jockeys’ championship in 2019, is under the microscope under the strict liability rules which operate in France.

If the results of Murphy’s B sample also returns positive of which it is reported are due next week, he could face a six month ban.

Murphy said: “The results came back a month after the test. I couldn’t believe it so had a hair sample done.

“That has come back completely negative – but the B sample hasn’t been tested yet. Until that has been tested I don’t know where I stand.

“I hope it is negative. I have never taken cocaine in my life and I will do everything that I can to prove that I have not taken cocaine.

“I have known about this for a month but it has been a slow process. I will keep my head down and keep riding.”

Murphy gave a urine test when having three rides at Chantilly on July 19. He was reportedly told his A sample had tested positive to a metabolite of cocaine on August 19 by France Galop.

Samples of his hair taken on August 22 have tested negative for cocaine.

However, unless the B sample is negative, the hair tests will only serve to try to rescue Murphy’s reputation.

The PJA claim French testing is more susceptible to contamination and unreliable results because threshold testing levels for cocaine are lower than in Britain.

Murphy is first jockey to Qatar Racing, the successful operation of Sheik Fahad Al Thani and his brothers. It is understood they are standing by Murphy.

The 2020 Flat season concludes on November 6 and it is unlikely, should his B sample test positive, that any hearing in France will take place until after that date.

A ban could cost Murphy lucrative riding overseas during the winter and could also mean he misses the start of the 2021 domestic season in England, if found guilty.

