Torrevieja U3A Groups Fair





Monday 28th September saw the long awaited Groups Fair of Torrevieja U3A. It was the first major event to be held by the group since the ‘troubles’ began back in March and there was great concern about how many people would turn up.

As a result of the ongoing problems, the size of the fair had to be scaled back and was restricted to only 19 out of the 48 potential activities that we have on offer. The displays had to be also kept to a minimum.

However, the fair was well attended and attracted a steady throughflow of visitors, mostly existing members but a reasonable number of new people also, who were most welcome. About 20 of the new visitors signed up for membership of the group.

It is hoped that in the near future we may be able to add at least one more new group to complement the existing activities. Details will hopefully appear on our website torreviejau3a.org so keep looking.

Barry Weston