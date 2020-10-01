Jockey Evans tests positive for banned substance





Jockey Evans facing BHA disciplinary hearing amid allegations of testing positive for banned substance

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Nathan Evans is facing a disciplinary hearing by the BHA amid allegations of testing positive for a banned substance, understood to be a metabolite of cocaine.

“Nathan has been informed that he was tested positive for a prohibited substance and was suspended with immediate effect as a result.

“Nathan is disappointed with himself for his mistake and is deeply sorry for his lapse of judgment. He has informed and apologised personally to those who have supported his career thus far.

“He has not asked for the B sample to be tested and is engaging with the PJA and the British Horseracing Authority on the process that now follows,” said Paul Struthers of the Professional Jockeys Association.

Based at Mick Easterby stables in North Yorkshire, Evans has not ridden in public since being taken off his mounts at Beverley on August 27, amid the test result becoming known to officials.

Evans rode Hoofalong in the 2016 Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh and also won the Stewards’ Sprint Stakes Goodwood on Hoof It.

“Since he told us he tested positive, he’s not missed a day’s work. He’s been in every day,” said David Easterby, assistant trainer to dad Mick.

