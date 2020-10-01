Alston books Jamie Spencer to ride Maid In India at Ascot





The Tin Man set to return to winner’s enclosure

By Andrew Atkinson

Eric Alston has booked Jamie Spencer to ride six-year-old Maid In India (1.55) in the tote.co.uk Listed Class 1 Rous Stakes over 5 furlongs at Ascot on Saturday.

Longton, Edges Farm stables Preston based Alston saddled Maid In India at The Curragh in a Class 1 over 5f, when finishing fifth in September.

Main In India who finished eighth of 18 at York in July, won a C1 over 5f at Newbury last season and was noted when winning a C1 on heavy going at Haydock Park in 2019.

Former champion jockey Spencer is a noted booking and Maid In India is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Daahyeh (1.20) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan is tipped to win the EBF C1 Stakes over 7f.

Logican (2.30) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Rob Havlin is heavily odds-on to land the Cumberland Lodge Stakes G3 C1 over 1m 3f. Highland Chief (ew) (2.30) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Kynren and Admiralty (3.05) are selected each-way in the Heritage C2 Handicap over 7 furlongs.

The Tin Man (3.40) trained by John Fanshawe and ridden by Danny Tudhope is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Group 3 Class 1 over 6 furlongs.

Eight-year-old The Tin Man is long overdue a return to the winning enclosure, having been racing in top company, finishing 6th of 13 at Haydock Park in September. The Tin Man won a Class 1 at Haydock Park in 2018, on heavy going.

Aricebo (4.15) trained by David O’Meara and ridden by Danny Tudhope is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the John Guest C3 Handicap, over 5 furlongs.

