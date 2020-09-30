



By Andrew Atkinson

The auditorium of School of Music and Culture Los Montesinos staged ‘Tarzan’ with a limited number of people in attendance, due to the coronavirus situation.

Families attended with children, with protocol mandatory masks worn and social distance seating, who were entertained to a wonderful, professional show that has to be applauded during COVID-19.

The Orchestra Sinfonica de Alicante also performed at the theatre, under director Joan Iborra and presented by Ana Isabel Berenguer.

