More than thirty people take part in the third ecotourism route organised in San Fulgencio





The participants toured the orchards and El Saladar for approximately seven kilometres where they got to know the natural environment and the typical crops of the area 30/9/2020 – The San Fulgencio Town Council’s Department of Tourism was full of enthusiasm following the latest ecotourism route organised by the Council with the aim of promoting the natural environment surrounding the municipality.

On this occasion, the third of the six routes organised led the 35 participants to visit the characteristic orchards surrounding San Fulgencio, as well as the area of El Saladar. The activity lasted approximately three hours, covering a distance of seven and a half kilometres.

The participants enjoyed a visit to the surroundings of Hondico Amorós, where you can find protected bird and plant species unique to the area, as well as having the opportunity to learn about the different types of crops grown in San Fulgencio.

The walkers were also given information about the history and development of the infrastructures and irrigation systems that are characteristic of the municipality.

The activity was carried out following all the recommendations and health safety measures against the Covid-19, “with all those attending wearing masks and always respecting as far as possible the safety distance of more than two metres between people”, reported Darren Parmenter, councillor in charge of the Tourism Department.

The Councillor expressed his satisfaction at the success of the event and thanked the technicians of the Council for their work. “Once again, the participants have been able to enjoy a fascinating experience”, said Parmenter, “as these are very educational routes that show the natural wealth that our own municipality has and which are often unknown to most of us”.

The next Ecotourism Route will take place during the month of October and the new dates will be announced soon.

The San Fulgencio Tourist Information Office is located in Calle Amsterdam in the La Marina urbanisation. It is open to the public from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 3pm (closed on Saturdays), and can be contacted by email (sanfulgencio@touristinfo.net) or by telephone on 96 679 00 21.