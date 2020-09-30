



By Andrew Atkinson

The regulatory agreement for the nominative subsidy provided for in the Municipal budget has been signed between the Los Montesinos Council and the Montesinos Sports Club. ️

The annual agreement has been for the amount of €18,000, to cover federative expenses, arbitration, materials of the Municipal teams, from Querubin category to the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

The finance will be destined to the promotion and development of sports activities in the Municipality, with the agreement signed by representation of the Los Montesinos Council by Mayor Jose Manuel Butron and Club Deportivo Montesinos, by Alfredo Macia Garcia, as president of CD Montesinos.