Mojácar Hosts XVI Spanish Petanque Championship





The XVI Spanish Petanque Championship recently started off its Singles rounds in Mojácar, the first of the three heats that will continue in the town over the forthcoming weekends.

Carried out under strict Covid-19 security regulations set up jointly by the Spanish Petanque Federation, the Sports Council, and the Health Ministry, over ninety players from Federations all over Spain participated in the Men’s, Women’s, and Youth categories

This was the first important sporting event since the health crisis began and, the first organized by the Spanish Federation. The whole event turned out to be incredibly positive, both in the respect of the rules laid out and from a sporting point of view, with all competitors offering a high standard of play which ensured a top-quality show.

In the Men’s category, Josep Guasch Orozco from the Catalan Federation was the winner with Alejandro Cárdenas, from the Andalucían Federation, in second place. Carolina Pascual, also from the Andalucían Federation, took the Women’s title, with the Aragon Federation’s Trinidad Luquin, placed as runner up. Francisco Rodriguez, from the Balearic Federation, took first Youth position with his fellow Association member, Sergio Ruiz, as his runner up.

The awards ceremony was held at the Servigroup Hotel Marina Playa, which was also the championship venue, with trophies presented by Mojácar Council’s Sports Councillor, Ana García, along with the Spanish Federation President and Vice President Antonio Arcas and Luis Jimenez.

Ana García, who was there to see the rounds played out, pointed out the importance of continuing to hold these events on the sports calendar wherever possible, if safety and health regulations could be ensured. She also congratulated the participants on their high level of play and added how delighted Mojácar was to have the opportunity to host such an important sporting event.

The next match, also in Mojácar, will be from October 2nd to the 4th, with the launch of the Spanish Petanque Championship for Women’s and Men’s Triples.