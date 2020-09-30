Fire Station Black Watch Torrevieja Pool League division 1 Champions
Fire Station Black Watch Torrevieja Pool League division 1 Champions

By Andrew Atkinson

Fire Station Black Watch are the champions of division one in the Torrevieja pool League after the completion of ‘catch up games’.

In division one Britannia defeated Santana A 5-4 and

Iglesias A defeated Casa Ventura 7-2.

Division two results saw Maria’s Rendevous defeat Terreza 5-4 and Mi Sol defeated Iglesias B.

Fire Station Black Watch are division one league champions, with Britannia A runners-up and

Iglesias A, third.

In Division two Terreza are the league champions with Iglesias B runners-up. Division three League champions are Santana B, with JPs runners-up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here