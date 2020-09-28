



New Quesada business closes doors – deemed to €4,000 monthly rental costs – not COVID-19

By Andrew Atkinson

A new business in Quesada has permanently closed its doors because of the high monthly rental costs – and not coronavirus.

100 Montiditos Avda. De Las Naciones 41, on the high street, set on three floors, along with outside seating, was a franchise business that was run by a man and wife team from the town.

Speaking amid the closure a customer who frequented 100 Montiditos, who will remain anonymous, said: “It’s not a big chain, it’s a franchise, and we got to know the owners quite well.

“They closed the doors on the day of lockdown (mid-March) – but it was nothing to do with covid.”

He alleged: “The prices they charged were dictated by the company and their (franchisees) exact words to my wife were: ‘When we are forced to charge 1.50€ for a large beer and 1€ for a pinchos, how are we supposed to pay 4,000€ a month in rent?’. It is very sad, as they are a lovely couple.”

100 Montiditos franchise shops are based across Spain, including the capital Madrid, Habineras, Torrevieja and at La Zenia, Orihuela on the Costa Blanca south.

Former customers said the roof terrace was a lovely place to dine and drink.

As at all 100 Montiditos the franchise offered one to two days’ weekly price cuts, with €1 tapas and €1.50 drinks promotions, that swelled customer footfall.

On a visit in August 2019 I found 100 Montaditos a friendly new business in Quesada, that provided a friendly and welcoming service.

2 drinks of Tinto, cool and refreshing with a portion of truffles (trufada sauce) chips (tapas) for just 3 euros.

The high street in Quesada has recently seen hundreds of thousands of euros worth of refurbishment being completed.

Businesses have been hit following the coronavirus reopening, with factors including the COVID-19 legislations and the UK Government 14 days isolation period, for those visiting Spain, with many airlines also cancelling and reducing flights.