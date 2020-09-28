



On Monday 21st September HELP Office Manager Joan Mitchell presented local charity worker Celia Drinkall of ADAPT with a cheque for €3,000 to be used to support local charity El Samaritano (San Pedro) which looks after families in the area who are in dire need of help especally during the present pandemic.

Even though El Samaritano has received regular food donations from ADAPT because of problems raising money by donations during the past six months of lockdowns and the cancelation of fund raising events, funds held by ADAPT for El Samaritano had just about been exhausted so this donation fron HELP was “Heaven Sent”.

Then on Thursday 24th it was the turn of HELPs President Christine Baillie to present Donna Walsh Puplicity Officer and fund raiser for the cancer charity MABS with a cheque again for €3,000.

Again as with other charities MABS has struggled over the past months during the Covid restrictions to raise funds in the normal way and has had to cancel planned events including their annual Party in the Park which would normally provide a large portion of their fund raising for the year.

Coming after two floods at their shop it has become increasingly difficult to provide their normal services including their hospice.

HELP Murcia Mar Menor has been pleased to support other local charities this year from funds raised by its volunteers during the year 2019. It is the charities poloicy to help others in the Murcia region in times of need.

If you would like to help us to help others call in at our Office in Los Alcazares or at our Outlet in the Oasis Bulivar and talk with one of our volunteers. Just a couple of hours a week of your time would make a big difference to others.