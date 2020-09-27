Torrevieja Council receives a grant for the sterilization of stray cats





The Alicante Provincial Council has awarded the City Council a subsidy of 12,094.10 euros in aid for the sterilization treatments of urban colonies of stray cats, according to the Councillor for Animal Protection, Concha Sala.

She said that, with this grant, 185 cats, half male and half female, will be able to be sterilized “with the help of the associations involved”, as they try to alleviate “the massive increase in the birth of cats, a direct consequence of the unsuccessful management of the previous municipal government”.