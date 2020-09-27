



Increasingly common in the fields and orchards of Bajo Segura, the Red Fox is now being regularly sighted close to residential areas and even on the streets of some local urbanisations. This week it has been seen on the edge of El Chaparral and La Mata in Torrevieja.

In the latest municipal attempt to sell of 3 plots of building land in Orihuela Costa only one of the plots has resulted in a bid. At 565,000 euros it is a long way off the 21 million anticipated by the Orihuela Council.

Image: Lake Pedrera by OHT Vega Baja Photography