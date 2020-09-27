Rubalcava Palace to become another cultural space in Orihuela City





The Orihuela Council has earmarked about 2 million euros to undertake the restoration work in the Rubulcalva Palace, although it does not rule out that the budget will have to be increased.

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, announced this Friday that the Council has the approval from the Ministry of Culture to carry out therefurbishment project of yet another cultural space for the city.

He explained, “We are happy because we have taken an important step to continue with this project on which we have been working since the previous legislature. We hope to be able to conclude the project soon so that we can tender for the works as soon as possible”.

Bascuñana also complimented the area of ​​Historical Heritage, where he said, “progress is also being made on important projects to recover a large part of Orihuela’s heritage, such as the buildings of Los Antiguos Juzgados, Caja de Monserrate, la Sala de los Hombres del Museo San Juan de Dios, and la Casa de los Mineros”, of which more details will be published in the coming weeks.