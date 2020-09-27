PERFECT 10





Australis (13-8) ridden by Jack Mitchell completes fromthehorsesmouth.info ‘Magnificent 10’ winning tip

By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian trained Australis (13-8) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info ‘Magnificent 10’ winning tip at Chelmsford on Saturday night under jockey Jack Mitchell.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Solid Stone (9-4) ridden by Hollie Doyle tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Racing Welfare Supporting Racing’s Workforce Handicap to return a 8-1 Chelmsford double.

fromthehorsesmouth.info ‘Magnificent 10’ winning selections: Lady Heyes (30-100), Dubai Honour (5-2), New Mandate (9-4), Danyah (5-2), Came From The Dark (3-1), Oksana (18-5), Doubling Dice (5-4), Strawberry Rock (6-5) Solid Stone (9-4) and Australis (13-8).

