MONTGO’S TOM IS AT IT AGAIN





After last week’s start in the rain and strong winds this week we were starting to think that Friday’s were against us. But the sun came out and seventeen players took part in the Montgo Golf Society Decanter, a Trophy medal competition, sponsored by Neil Carter.

Some of the holes at Oliva are still shortened due to course work but scores were very good again this week. Tom Atkinson took the Trophy with a nett 66, Ros Fletcher second with a nett 69 and third was Glenys Cumming with a nett 75.

Nearest the pins were won by Ros Fletcher, Sally Cottrell and Richard Delaney. Nigel Siddall had the only two of the day.

It was good to see the return of Glenys and Neil Cumming and Pete Turner was a guest for the day.

Next week will see friendly battle done between the Captain and Vice Captain’s teams in their annual match.