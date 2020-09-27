Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Los Montesinos both indicted





The Court of Instruction 2 of Torrevieja has opened oral proceedings against the mayor José Manuel Butrón (PSOE) and the deputy mayor Ana Belén Juárez (secretary of equality of the Alicante PSPV) for a continuing crime against moral integrity (workplace harassment), three crimes of prevarication and one of bribery.

The complaint was presented by the Town Planning chief, who is the private prosecutor, 8 years ago. In addition, two officials, a technical engineer and a secretary-auditor, who were working in the Los Montesinos City Council at the time of the events, understood to be related to a project to build 13,000 new houses in the town, are indicted in the same procedure.