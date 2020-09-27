Lack of control in accessing many health centres





The lack of access control, known as triage, in some health centres and clinics in Vega Baja is endangering the health of users and health workers, according to many doctors across the region. The protocol of the Ministry of Health states that a face-to-face triage should be established for the entry and movement of patients at the entrance of health centres, to confirm appointments and to isolate anyone with symptoms of Covid-19.

The Medical Union of the Valencian Community (CESM-CV) has denounced the medical centres in Bigastro, Benejúzar, Dolores and Catral, as not carrying out such necessary controls.

Face-to-face triage is established by a protocol of the Ministry of Health, which says that it must be located near the entrance and coordinated by a nursing professional who may be assisted in their work by an administrative assistant or a caretaker.