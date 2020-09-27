



With the summer competitive bowls season completely destroyed by the COVID 19 Pandemic and despite many criticisms of the decision to hold the Linea Directa Lawn Bowls Championships, the competition has now reached it’s concluding stages with the five finals to be played at Greenlands Bowls Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Although not all doubters have been convinced of the merits of holding the 2020 tournament there is no doubt that it has been a major success, attracting many hundreds of comptitive bowlers back onto the rinks when they might otherwise have continued to put off their return to the sport.

Both La Marina and Greenlands Bowls Clubs must be congratulated for making their greens available to the organisers and in so doing, putting into place the strict guidlines that have ensured a safe environment in which bowlers could demonstrate their skills

Rinks and equipment were sanitised by teams of volunteers on a daily basis in addition to keeping the greens and surrounding areas in pristine condition.

But this year the competition has been rather more than simply producing competitive bowling. It has restored the pre pandemic confidence that many bowlers had in their ability to play the sport in a safe situation that can only bode well for the tournaments and competitions that now lie ahead.

All of the finals will be played at Greenlands Bowls Club starting at 10am on Monday morning. The finals schedule is as follows:

Monday 28th – 10.00am – Mixed Trips Finals

2.00pm – Mixed Pairs Finals

Tuesday 29th

10:00am – Mens pairs and Ladies pairs Finals

2.00pm – Men’s Singles Finals and Ladies Singles