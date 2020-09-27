



Torrevieja’s Local Government Board (JGL) has approved improvements to the cleaning contract for public buildings, schools and municipal dependencies to include the provision of a specific cleaning service for the prevention of Covid-19, with an increase of 864,310.97 euros, according to the council spokesman, Federico Alarcón.

The increase in the cost of the service, provided by Acciona Facility Services SA, is due to an increase of 63,447 hours per year, with 19 extra people employed in educational centres from Monday to Friday, and 17 extra people in other municipal offices from Monday to Sunday.