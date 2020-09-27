



Today was the Carp-R-Us Peter Kerr Memorial Cup match held at El Bosquet. Holding matches is a bit more complex than it used to be thanks to Covid with everyone wearing masks at the draw and weigh-in and the match secretary drawing everyone´s peg, all part of our Covid protocol.

When it came to the match itself, when Doug Hornblow drew one of the hot pegs (those in the mid twenties) everyone was fairly certain they´d be battling for second, and so it proved. Doug ran out a comfortable winner from peg 27 with 29.30kg caught on feeder with maggot and pellet.

Second was Jeremy Fardoe with 14.94 from peg 26 using feeder and meat, third was Richard Crawshaw with 14.55kg caught on feeder and maggot and fourth was Alan Smith from peg 31.

