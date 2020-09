Users of the beach at Las Roquetas de Guardamar were surprised to find a dead Blue shark washed up on the shoreline on Saturday morning.

After raising the alarm the Local Police and Civil Guard cordoned off the area.

Biologist Juan Antonio Pujol described it as “A harmless and increasingly rare shark”, with an average length of 2.5 m and a weight of 80 kilos.

The stranding of dolphins on the beaches of the Vega Baja is relatively frequent, but not that of tintoreras.