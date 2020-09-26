



ICONIC denim brand Levi’s® is launching a stylish new eyewear collection with Specsavers Ópticas this autumn, evoking the appeal of the free-spirited California lifestyle integral to the brand’s DNA.

The 12-strong collection, in stores from Monday 21 September, draws inspiration from Levi’s® unrivaled brand heritage, taking colour cues from its classic denim collections – deep black and a myriad of blues. Retro-inspired shapes recall the ‘blue jeans’ craze of the 1960s and 1970s and are modernised by their innovative use of materials.

There is a Facebook competition to win one of five Levi’s® t-shirts to celebrate the launch of the new range. The competition will run for two weeks, from the 21st of September on the Specsavers Ópticas Facebook page @SpecsaversOpticas. Simply like the post and comment with the name of your nearest store to enter and be in with a chance of winning.

Bianca Sarre, Specsavers’ style expert, says: ‘Levi’s® is a brand that needs no introduction. From its early beginnings creating hard-wearing workwear to establishing itself as an international wardrobe staple, it is world-famous for its denim and casualwear, which is why we’re delighted to be adding Levi’s® to our ever-expanding designer ranges.’

The collection includes one exclusive frame (LEVI’S 4) available only at Specsavers Ópticas. The Levi’s® collection is priced at 129€ for two pairs.

