Orihuela beaches close the summer season without deaths from drowning





Despite the situation generated by the pandemic, during July and August the number of bathers has been fairly similar to previous years, according to the Councillor for Beaches, Ramón López.

He said that “despite an uncertain start to the season due to the COVID19 health crisis, the summer season has closed in a positive way as the different council areas have been able to adapt to the circumstances to ensure that the beaches of Orihuela remained as a safe destination and a “Sea of ​​Health.”

This year the Orihuela City Council has introduced cameras to control capacity and the cleaning service has been reinforced. There have been more beach assistants provided by the Generalitat Valenciana and in August we saw the installation of a health station with the main objective of preventing skin cancer, as it contributed to the safety and well-being of visitors.