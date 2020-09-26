



Haydock Park fromthehorsesmouth.info across the card 63-1 accumulator: Came From The Dark (3-1) Danyah (5-2) Dubai Honour (5-2) Lady Hayes (30-100)

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori rode fromthehorsesmouth.info selection New Mandate (9-4), trained by Ralph Beckett, to win the Group 2 Class 1 Judmonte Royal Lodge Stakes over 1 mile at Newmarket on Saturday.

Dettori, back in action after a spell in isolation amid COVID-19 health and safety guidelines after riding in France, gained a threequarter lengths victory over Ontario (7-2) at racing headquarters.

New Mandate, backed from 5-2, took a keen hold in the rear, switched right at the 2 furlongs post, and quickened to lead in the final furlong, pushed out to win by Dettori.

“He’s a good horse and has the gears – after going slow I had to kick on earlier than I wanted,” said Dettori.

At Haydock Park, Came From The Dark (3-1), Danyah (5-2)

Dubai Honour (5-2) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Danny Tudhope and fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Lady Hayes (30-100) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Ray Dawson, in the opening race British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies Stakes, returned a 63-1 accumulator.

Came From The Dark (3-1) Danyah (5-2) Dubai Honour (5-2) and Lady Hayes (30-100) paid £219 in a Yankee bet and £231 in a Lucky 15.

Buster Thomas (9-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection ran third at Market Rasen (2.10). *Write It Down (1.35) Market Rasen and Ghost Rider (2.20) Ripon fromthehorsesmouth.info tips, both non-runners.

