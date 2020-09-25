Strawberry ‘rock’s’ at Ripon





By Andrew Atkinson

Kevin Stott rides Hugo Palmer trained Strawberry Rock (4.35) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the C4 Watch Sky Racing Handicap over 1m 4f on Saturday.

Strawberry Rock finished third of nine at Kempton Park last time out over 1m 3f in July, having won over 1m 1f at Beverley in June.

RIPON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.20 Ghost Rider. 2.55 Famille Rose. 3.30 Canford Bay. 4.05 Abel Handy (ew). 4.35 Strawberry Rock. 5.10 Tinnahalla. 5.40 Lady Celia (ew)

