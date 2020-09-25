Quick Look for veteran Easterby at Haydock





By Andrew Atkinson

Veteran trainer Mick Easterby, 89, saddles seven-year-old Quick Look (3.10) ridden by Danny Tudhope, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Haydock Park on Saturday where the going is good, good to soft in places.

Quick Look is set to improve further for Yorkshire based Easterby in the Class 3 Close Brothers Asset Management Handicap over 6 furlongs, having finished fourth of 15 at Ripon over 6f on September 1.

Easterby’s charge, who ran in Class 2 company during 2019, won at Chester last season over 6 furlongs on soft ground.

Roger Varian saddles Lady Hayes (12.55) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info. Dubai Honour (1.30).

Owen Burrows trained Danyah (2.05) ridden by P. J. Dobbs, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Close Brothers C2 Handicap over 1m.

Came From The Dark (2.40). Goshen (3.45). Hugo Palmer trained Doubling Dice (4.15) ridden by James Doyle is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Class 3 Handicap over 1m 3f, having won at Hamilton on September 1 on heavy going.

MARKET RASEN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.35 Ginflix (ew). 1.05 Hiconic. 1.35 Write It Down. 2.10 Buster Thomas (ew). 2.45 Red Force One (ew). 3.20 Swilly Sunset (ew). 3.55 Oksana (ew). 4.25 Baron Nelson.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.45 Global Acclamation (ew). 5.15 N over J (ew). 5.45 Red Gunner (ew). 6.15 Solid Stone. 6.45 Shine So Bright. 7.15 Australis. 7.45 You’re So Vain. 8.15 Swell Song.

