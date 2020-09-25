It’s a ‘Breeze’ for Frankie at Newmarket





By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori is set to be amongst the winners at Newmarket on Saturday – after a prolonged delay to return to racing – amid awaiting the clearance of a coronavirus test.

“I must have got caught up in the backlog of Covid-19 tests – I only got my negative result back on September 23,” said Dettori, who returned to racing on Thursday.

Dettori was keen to ride out on Enable in midweek, ahead of the Arc, but was instructed to stay away, pending his COVID-19 test result: “I was looking forward riding out Enable,” rued Dettori.

The UK Government’s coronavirus test-and-trace programme has resulted in a backlog: “The NHS are snowed under with testing at the moment – I’m glad I got mine back, eventually. I hope to get back on Enable at the weekend,” said Dettori, in self-isolation after returning from Deauville in August, who will be riding Enable in the Arc de Triomphe on October 4.

