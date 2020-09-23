



Quote: ‘Let’s continue to comply with the hygienic-sanitary measures: safety distance, hand hygiene, use of masks, and avoid group meetings. It is everyone’s job’ – Councillor for health Nathalie Dubi

By Andrew Atkinson

The Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos weekly meeting with the Torrevieja Hospital reported on September 23 that the Councillor for health Nathalie Dubi participated with the hospital to learn about the situation of COVID-19 in the Torrevieja Health Department and share the situation of the municipalities.

“The situation remains stable, the same as last week. More PCR is being carried out, coinciding with the start of school.

“There is tranquillity in the ICU, with the same patients as last week. The new admissions are minimal.

“The Valencian Community is in a more favourable situation, compared to other autonomous communities, with the lowest cumulative incidence rate in the entire national territory.

“In Los Montesinos, since the beginning of the pandemic in March, there have been registered, accumulated, 15 PCR +, only one of them from the last 14 days, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

“It has also been reported that the flu vaccination campaign is scheduled to begin on October 13

“Let’s continue to comply with the hygienic-sanitary measures: safety distance, hand hygiene, use of masks, and avoid group meetings. It is everyone’s job,” said Councillor for health Nathalie Dubi.