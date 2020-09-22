



The show, “Charlie”, with the Fernando Hurtado Dance Company, will be staged at Mojácar’s Centro de Usos Múltiples on Friday, September 25th at 9 p.m. The event is part of the Junta de Andalucía’s current Public Theatres cultural programme, to which Mojácar’s Department of Culture and its Head of Department, Raquel Belmonte, are affiliated.

This is the second production to take place at Mojácar within this “Enrédate” Andalucían initiative, a project that is aiming to meet the demands of the theatrical sector by supporting events on municipal stages. In addition, it is hoped that these shows will attract new audiences, as well as those that already have a great love of the theatre, as in the case of Mojácar.

Creator, Fernando Hurtado, is a dancer and choreographer, running his own company since 2000, which was the same year he won 3rd prize at the XIV 14th Madrid Choreography Contest. Born in Malaga, on graduation from the city’s School of Applied Arts, he immediately joined the nearby “La Central” School of Dance and Theatre. After later taking up a scholarship to study classical dance in France, he continued his training in Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, Frankfurt, and New York.

His creation, “Charlie”, is a tribute to the versatile artiste, Charles Chaplin, who is considered a worldwide icon of humour and silent cinema. Charlie, awarded the 2012 FETEN arts prize, looks back on his work and has been designed for all audiences to enjoy and appreciate.

Mojácar’s Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, stressed the importance of continuing to support culture and the world of entertainment, adding that all safety measures were in place for the show, which will have limited capacity and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Tickets are available for purchase at the town’s Pueblo Tourist Office, as well as the venue, the Centro de Usos Múltiples.

Mojácar’s journey through the world of entertainment will continue on October 24th with the performance by “La Gata Brass Band”, which with their traditional sounds, will transport the audience to the streets of New Orleans.