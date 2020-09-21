Torrevieja project combines wine and salt





Aging wine bottles from La Mata in salt

By Andrew Atkinson

A project is being carried out in Torrevieja – that combines wine and salt – trying to age wine bottles from La Mata, in salt.

The project got underway in August in which colleagues from the Sopla Levante project and salt artisans are involved.

Torrevieja was chose due to the process of aging wine in saline water.

The process begins in a lagoon, with the mountains of salt important as they preserve the temperature of the product very well, acting as a winery.