Lismore completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 8-horse £108,809 Goliath





Wolverhampton 131-1 four-horse accumulator

fromthehorsesmouth.info Ayr, Newmarket and Newton Abbot 76-1 accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Sir Mark Prescott trained Lismore (11-4) ridden by Luke Morris completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 8-horse £108,809 Goliath winning accumulator at Wolverhampton on Saturday night!

Lismore gained an easy 6 lengths victory over Running Cloud in the Download The At The Races App Handicap over 2 miles on the all weather track.

Greatgadian (2-5) ridden by E. J. Walsh, Mansfield (4-1), ridden by Cam Hardie, Smokey (4-1) ridden by William Carson and Lismore (11-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips, returned a 131-1 accumulator.

A Yankee bet paid £394; a Lucky 15 returned £409.

fromthehorsesmouth.info 76-1 winning accumulator at Ayr, Newmarket and Newton Abbot, coupled with Recovery Run (16-5), Monsoon Moon (2-5), Noble Behest (3-1) and Umm Kulthum (9-4) returned a 10,032-1 eight horse winning accumulator. A Goliath (247 bets) returned £108,809.

