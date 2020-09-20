



The residents of C/Isaac Albaniz in Villamartin will be hope that their plight has now got the attention of the authorities with both the Mayor and the Councillor for Infrastructure promising the meet with householders in the coming days.

Politicians are also under fire in San Miguel de Salinas where their promise of 1,700 new properties on Urb Los Invernaderos at the beginning of the millennium has so far resulted in nothing more than a couple of apartment blocks and vast tracts of abandoned and derelict land that is now a major eyesore on the outskirts of the town.