



As predicted, Thader faced two tough opponents last week, and although they lost them both, manager Raul Mora must have formed a better picture of what his team need to improve on.

Last Wednesday’s trip to Alicante, saw them play Tercera division side Hercules CF ‘B’. Rubo scored Thader’s only goal in the 3-1 defeat, but evidently, they did create a fair number of good goal scoring opportunities. This behind closed doors friendly, was the first defeat in 4 pre-season friendlies, with more to come.

When Alicante Independente (CFI) visited Moi Gomez stadium 3 days later, the hosts had a score to settle. CFI recorded a double, on their way to win the Preferente division last season, although they surprisingly failed to gain promotion via the play offs (there is no automatic promotion for champions at this level).

A heavy deluge the day before, meant that the pitch had churned up pretty badly by the final whistle. Good news for fans, came in the form of spectator capacity being increased from 100 to 200 for this match. It was also pleasing to note that the cantina inside the ground was once again open for business.

Opening exchanges were pretty frantic, end to end stuff, played at 100 miles an hour. Attack, attack, attack, was the name of the game, where corners were a plenty for both teams. A specialist Lloyd long range free kick on 10 mins inched wide of the post, then up the other end, a Chinchilla long range lob just missed the target.

But it didn’t take long for the CFI man to find the net, for on 25 mins, he converted a cross from the right at the far post. There was a slight suspicion of offside, but void of assistants, the match referee was in no position to rule out the goal.

On the half hour mark, Rafa headed over the visitor’s bar, before a Lloyd back pass almost went into his own net. Just before the interval, a Kino effort from close to the touchline, was narrowly wide of the far post.

Thader approached the 2nd half with renewed vigour. By the hour mark, both Jose and Kino had tested the CFI keeper, but when called upon, Thader keeper Adrian made a good low save to keep his side in the game.

Both Nino and Calderon (on as 2nd half subs) had opportunities to level the scores, but although their shots were on target, they were denied by fine saves. A 0-1 reversal is probably not a fair reflection of the match, but a more clinical approach in the final third of the pitch is still required, if chances created are to be turned into goals.

Next Wednesday (23 September) ko 8.30, Thader are at the sports complex in Torrevieja, for a match against regional 2 new boys Costa Blanca FC. There will be a match the following Saturday, but at time of going to press, there are no further details available (check out CD Thader Facebook page for up to date info).