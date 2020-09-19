



Spanish City (22-1) and Mr Lupton (10-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info placed in Ayr Gold Cup

By Andrew Atkinson

Spanish City (22-1) and Mr Lupton (10-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info were both placed in the 24 runners Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday.

Veteran seven year old Spanish City, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Ray Dawson was thwarted by fast finishing 7-2 favourite, William Haggas trained Nahaarr, gaining a 1/2 victory. Mr Lupton finished third, Soldiers Minute (20-1) was fourth.

“She showed exceptional talent to get there,” said Nahaarr jockey Tom Marquand.

