fromthehorsesmouth.info 76-1 accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Recovery Run (16-5), Monsoon Moon (2-5) Noble Behest (3-1) and Umm Kulthum (9-4) chalked up a fromthehorsesmouth.info 76-1 four horse winning accumulator at Ayr, Newmarket and Newton Abbot, respectively, on Saturday.

A Yankee bet paid £251; a Lucky 15 bet returned £264.

Jockey Paul Hanagan, back in the saddle after a spell on the sidelines with injury, who rode fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Richard Fahey trained Umm Kalthum, in a Group 3 at Ayr, said: “It’s good to be back. Umm Kalthum is quite timid – but a very good filly.”

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Lord Glitters (13-2) and Kingbrook (8-1) were both placed at Ayr and Newbury. Jabbarockie (1.40) Newbury was a non-runner.

Lord Glitters was out to thwart William Haggas’ trained 11-10 favourite Addeybb in the Ayr Listed Cup Stakes. Addeybb lead in the final furlong to gain a 3/4 length win ahead of veteran Lord Glitters, with San Donato, third.

Andrew Balding trained Oo De Lally was a shock 125-1 winner, under David Probert at Newbury, in division one of the 7 furlongs Novice Stakes.

“That was a pleasant surprise – I think he might be my biggest priced winner. I hope someone’s backed him!,” said Balding.

“Someone would have backed him – our horses do tend to step up for their first runs, so I expect someone has backed him,” said Balding, who also saddled Recovery Run to victory at Ayr.

