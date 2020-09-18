



The Valencia Community registered 540 new infections of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test on Friday, which put the total number of positives at 34,413 people since the outbreak began last March.

Two deaths have also been reported , one of them a resident of a care home, while 30 outbreaks have been recorded, 7 in the town of Carlet and 6 in the city of Valencia, according to data provided by the Department of health .

The new infections are located in Castellón, 53, there are 205 in Alicante and 282 in the province of Valencia. There are also four unassigned cases .

Following the two deaths from coronavirus the total number has now risen to 1,584 people : 234 in the province of Castellón, 545 in Alicante and 805 in Valencia.

Health has highlighted that over a million tests have now been carried out for the detection of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, 1,002,162 in total, of which 854,883 have been through PCR and 147,279 through rapid test.

In addition, 777 patients with coronavirus have been cured in the last 24 hours so the total number of people now cured since the start of the pandemic stands at 35,905: 4,185 in Castellón, 11,296 in Alicante and 20,394 in Valencia. In addition, there are 30 unassigned registrations.

There are currently 6,000 cases active, which represents 13.80% of the total positives.

Valencian hospitals currently have 484 people admitted: 58 in the province of Castellón, with 7 patients in ICU; 150 in the province of Alicante, 29 of them in the ICU; and 276 in the province of Valencia, 32 of them in the ICU.

Situation in residences

To date, there are positive cases in 51 nursing homes for the elderly (4 in the province of Castellón, 17 in the province of Alicante and 30 in the province of Valencia), 11 centres for people with functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 2 in Alicante and 7 in Valencia) and 3 centres for children (1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia).

Likewise, 16 new positive care home residents, 22 new staff and one death have been reported.

Currently, eight residences in the Valencian Community are under active health control: two in the province of Alicante and six in the province of Valencia.