



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

A five hundred euros reward has been offered for information following a raid on an antiques shop in Torrevieja after thieves got away with thousands of euros worth of gold and diamond rings.

“My shop was broken into on Wednesday night, September 16, and thieves stole about 13 to 15, 18ct gold and diamond rings,” James Green, proprietor of James Green Antiques told The Leader.

Belfast born James is offering a handsome reward for information about the robbery: “I am offering a reward of €500 for any information leading to the arrest of the thieves,” said James.

The robbery took place at James Green Antiques in Ramon Gallud, Torrevieja.

Police enquiries are ongoing following the incident.