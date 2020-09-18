



By Andrew Atkinson

Orihuela hosted Real Murcia CF in a pre-season friendly at Los Arcos, with the visitors winning 1-0.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club CD Montesinos hosted Cabezo de Torres and Callosa Deportiva CF in pre-season friendlies at the Municipal stadium Los Montesinos, with spectators allowed to attend.

Due to FA regulations amid COVID-19 supporters were required to give their full name and address in Spain, telephone number; and NIE/DNI/Passport details upon entering the ground.

“COVID-19 pandemic restrictions still apply, with social distancing undertaken around and in the ground, with mandatory face masks worn,” said Supporters club President Eddie Cagigao.