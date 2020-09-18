Morante and Pepe exit Monte





By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos player Morante has left the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club and joined 2nd Regional Guardamar, amid undertaking exams to join the Police force.

“Morante sent us a lovely message thanking us all for the amazing support we have given him over the past three years,” said Supporters Club President Eddie Cagigao.

“He cannot train, as he is doing his exams for the Police Force and needs to devout more time for his future, in this respect.

“Morante is going back to play in the 2nd Regional division at his home town club Guardamar, where the training times make it easier for him,” said Eddie.

Pepe has also departed newly promoted Monte, after undertaking work in France: “We would all like to thank Morante and Pepe for their efforts every time they put on the shirt. We wish them both luck in their future careers,” added Eddie.