Lucky escape after hitting roadside rubble to avoid speeding motorist





By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

A local expat businessman had a lucky escape after a speeding car led to him driving his car over rubble causing hundreds of euros damage to his vehicle.

“I was driving along and, due to a speeding motorist, had to veer across the road, smashing into builders rubble,” Graham Stephen told The Leader.

“The builders rubble was dumped on the road, with no cones or barrier. The car sped off,” said Graham.

The incident occurred on la Herrada urbanisation, Los Montesinos, Alicante, where building construction of new properties are taking place.

On September 15 (Tuesday) the mound of rubble was still in situ, dug from the pavement while utilities are undertaken, with cones, and plant machinery alongside.

“Severe damage has occured to the underside of my Range Rover – the underside is ripped-up,” said Graham, proprietor of The Oasis, la Herrada.

“Thankfully I suffered no personal injuries. At this time no actions are being taken, due to not knowing the procedure here in Spain,” added Graham.