Spanish City and Mr Lupton eye QTS Ayr Gold Cup glory

By Andrew Atkinson

The 2020 QTS Ayr Gold Cup Handicap over 6 furlongs will see 25 runners go to post on Saturday with a winning purse of £45,000 up for grabs at the Scottish track on day three of the Ayr Gold Cup Festival.

Roger Varian trained Spanish City (3.40) priced at 20-1 is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, noted when running on at Ascot earlier this month over 6 furlongs. Ridden by Ray Dawson.

Varian, based at the historic Carlburg Stables in Newmarket, has saddled 17 Group 1 victories to date.

Mr Lupton (3.40) trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Billy Garritty, priced at 13-2, is worthy of each-way support having won at The Curragh over 6f on September 13.

Veteran seven year old Lord Glitters (1.55) is out to thwart William Haggas trained favourite Addeybb in the Class 1 Listed Stakes over 1m 2f.

Trained by David O’Meara and ridden by Daniel Tudhope, Lord Glitters tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was noted when staying on strongly in a Group 3 race over 1m at York in August.

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.20 Recovery Run (ew). 1.55 Lord Glitters ew. 2.30 Byeline ew; Lord Oberon ew. 3.05 Umm Kulthum. 3.40 Spanish City ew; Mr Lupton ew. 4.15 Nicholas T ew. 4.50 Bronze River ew. 5.25 Hajjam ew.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 Mithras. 1.40 Jabbarockie (ew) (20-1). 2.15 Kingbrook ew. 2.50 Desert Encounter. 3.25 Rhythm Master. 4.00 Rifleman ew. 4.30 Evening Sun ew. 5.05 Fox Vardy.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Monsoon Moon. 2.40 Mostly. 3.15 Blue Skyline (ew). 3.50 Smart Champion ew. 4.25 Angel Fairy. 5.00 Dulas ew. 5.35 Geranium ew.

NEWTON ABBOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.25 Noble Behest. 3.00 Ever So Cool. 3.35 Sazerak (ew). 4.10 Timoshenko. 4.45 Monbeg Theatre. 5.20 Midnight Magic. 5.55 Isle Of Aron.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.40 Myboymax (ew). 5.15 Brunel’s Boy ew. 5.45 Greatgadian. 6.15 Lorton ew. 6.45 Martin’s Brig ew. 7.15 Mansfield ew. 7.45 Smokey ew. 8.15 Lismore.

