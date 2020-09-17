



If you are a fan of football, especially a big fan of the Bayern team, you will definitely follow the team’s journey this season.

The third treble in the 2019-2020 season is a great success for Bayern Munich. But to get trophies like this, Germany’s top team has experienced an unpleasant season. A tough start but closing the season with sweet results, that is what the general view of Bayern Munich in the last volatile season.

Football treble refers to a team winning three trophies in a season. Trophies that usually count towards the treble are domestic league at the top level, domestic cup, and continental league.

Crisis at the beginning of the season, replacing the head coach when the season went through a little while, but Bayern Munich had an impressive success with an excellent treble.

With Bayern Munich, praise after the trophies this team won in the 2019-2020 season will never be enough, because the treble with the Bundesliga title and the German National Cup and the UEFA championship title The Champions League is a huge success. But besides the praise, those who love Bayern Munich understand that they had to change after the instability of the season.

Coach Niko Kovac had to leave in early November 2019, after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt. The chosen replacement was Hansi Flick, who worked almost exclusively as assistant coach in the 2006-2019 period at Germany, with Salzburg and Bayern Munich. But all those doubts were quickly resolved with the stability and success on the pitch that Bayern Munich had with their new head coach – Hansi Flick.

Bayern beat rivals Stuttgart 3-2 in the final of the German Cup on Saturday night. Thomas Mueller opened the scoring on the 11m mark before Mario Gomez made a double to give Bayern a three-goal lead. Stuttgart’s rise only helped them get two goals at the end of the game thanks to Martin Harnik.

This victory helped coach Jupp Heynckes and his students go down in history as the first German team to win the treble including the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the national cup. Before Bayern, only six teams in Europe that did this were Celtic, Ajax, PSV, MU, Barca and Inter.

Victory over Stuttgart ended a fantastic season for Bayern. The team shows irresistible strength on all fronts and completely deserves the last trophies.

Bayern Munich attacked very well, but the defense was also excellent during the second half of the season with the mark of coach Hansi Flick. With the support of the Board of Directors and strong resources, Bayern Munich shows that the stability of personnel and the inheritance of the team has brought strength on the pitch.

Young talented players continuously affirmed themselves at the end of the season such as Gnarbry, Kingsley Coleman, Alphonso Davis, Zirkzee in the arenas to help Bayern Munich have the strength to conquer titles.

At this time, while other European clubs are still busy transferring, from the end of the 2019-2020 season, Bayern Munich has almost completed its personnel work, from the position of Sports Director Salihaimidzic, assistant. Coach Miroslav Klose, brought in Leroy Sane, and signed new young talents like Tanguy Koassy ready for goals in the new season.

At Estadio da Luz, Bayern Munich got the minimum victory over PSG to excellently win the Champions League. Bayern Munich excellently beat PSG with the minimum score in the final and won the Champions League in the 2019/20 season. This is also the 6th time “Gray Lobster” has won the championship in the most prestigious arena in Europe.

The goal of winger Kingsley Coman against PSG was Bayern Munich’s 500th goal in the Champions League, just behind Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567).

Not only that, Bayern Munich also re-established the miracle of winning the “treble” of history 7 years ago. This achievement helped them level the achievement with Barcelona with the 2nd “treble”. Before that, Barcelona was the only team to win “treble” twice, in the 2008/2009 and 2014/2015 seasons. There are also Celtic (1966/1967), Ajax Amsterdam (1971/1972), PSV Eindhoven (1987/88), Man Utd (1998/1999) and Inter Milan (2009/2010).

Bayern Munich had a really great season at the Champions League playing field. Coach and coach Hans-Dieter Flick went into the history of the tournament when he became the first club to win until the last match to win the championship. After 11 matches in the Champions League this season, “Gray Lobster” has won all 11 games, scored 43 goals, conceded 8 goals and had 6 matches to keep clean sheets.

The total play of Bayern has made the whole of Europe admire. Although attackers still rely heavily on Ribery – Robben wings, Bayern have perfected from defense to strength in the middle, their weaknesses in the previous seasons. Bayern set up countless impressive achievements in the 2012/2013 season.

They were the team that won the earliest Bundesliga championship, winning the most victories and scores in history. In the Champions League, Bayern went a long way to the championship by eliminating very strong opponents such as Arsenal, Juventus and Barcelona.

This is also a farewell gift to Jupp Heynckes. The 68-year-old strategist will leave after this season to make room for Pep Guardiola. With his current roster and a great treble, Guardiola will be under heavy pressure to succeed Heynckes.

Congratulations to Bayern, the new king of Europe. Together we continue to watch and cheer for this outstanding team. Let’s wait for them to create new victories and set new records of this hockey game. They will certainly not disappoint fans around the world.