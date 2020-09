Torrevieja Winter Pool League divisions formed amid COVID-19 Summer League cancellation

By Andrew Atkinson

The Torrevieja Winter Pool League divisions 2020-21 have been formed, amid the cancellation of the 2020 Summer League, due to COVID-19.

Catch-up league games are also scheduled this month, beginning on September 23. Division 1: Iglesias A v Casa Ventura; Britannia A v Santana A. Division 2: Mi Sol v Iglesias B; Rendevous (former Perro Negro) v Terreza.

Cup Final

On September 30 the Cup Final will take place between Britannia A versus Fire Station (BW), venue Iglesias.

The Sub Cup Final between Santana A versus Casa Ventura will be played at The George.

Torrevieja Winter Pool League. *Probable leagues, tbc.

Division 1: Britannia A, Iglesias A, F/Station (bw), F/Station (gw). Terreza, Santana A, Dubliners, Iglesias B, Murphy’s.

Division 2: Racin Toast 2, Friendly Bar A, Friendly Bar B, Marina Bar, Sports Bar, Santana B, Mi Sol, Maries Rendevous, Britannia B.

Division 3: Micky’s Bar, Laguna, O’Brien’s, Courtyard A, Courtyard B, Oasis, Hacienda, The George, Thirsty Boot.