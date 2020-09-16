



Torrevieja singer Shani Ormiston has released the first single from her new album “Bunker”, an EP of six songs composed during confinement that will be released at the end of September.

This new song is a pop ballad with R&B influence in English, where Shani sings about how we will overcome these difficult times in which we are living.

The artist will present her new EP at her forthcoming show in the Torrevieja Municipal Theater starting at 8.30pm on 2 October.

The video clip is now available on YouTube and the single on digital platforms.