



The recently appointed Councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó, has published a Non-Sexist Language Guide in Local Administration, in compliance with both the Municipal Ordinance on Equality between men and women, and the 2018/2021 Internal Equality Plan.

She said that it will be distributed among all municipal staff in hard copy and digital format and will be used as a tool for the promotion of plural, inclusive and egalitarian language.

While I’m sure that the publication will prove to be essential bedtime reading for many council employees I can think of better ways of spending Orihuela taxpayers money.