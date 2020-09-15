



The Torrevieja City Council will now carry out serological tests on it’s 1,100 schoolteachers and staff following the announcement made during a meeting between the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the president of the Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón on Monday.

The tests will be carried out by the concessionaire of the Torrevieja Ribera Salud Department, after confirmation was received from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) last Friday.

The court agreed with the council by allowing the appeal that it had presented against the earlier decision made by the Ministry of Health.

Dolón said that the tests will be carried out on Wednesday afternoon, from 3:00 p.m., at the Municipal Leisure Centre and that, in addition to teachers, tests will also be extended to non-teaching staff of educational centres such as monitors, canteen and cleaning workers, about 400 people in total.

As such there will be a total of approximately 1,500 people who can take the tests that are being provided and paid for by Ribera Salud through its subsidiary Ribera Lab. There will be no cost to the town council.

Dolón thanked the Provincial Council for its legal assistance with the appeal filed against the Ministry of Health. The president of the Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, said that “this was the way forward in Torrevieja that has now been opened up to the rest of the municipalities of the province of Alicante and the entire Valencian Community”.

The announcement of the serological tests for teachers and non-teaching staff coincided with the announcement that two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in two students of the Ciudad del Mar public school and in the private school, La Purísima.

Ximo Puig says that Generalitat Lawyers have yet to decide whether to appeal the decision of the TSJCV on the tests to be carried out on Torrevieja’s teachers.