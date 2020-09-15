



The Torrevieja walker, Luis Manuel Corchete Martínez, a member of the Torrevieja Athletics Club, finished in the bronze medal position on Sunday in the 10,000 walk held in the Spanish Athletics Championship in Madrid.

Gold went to the current European Champion, Álvaro Martín from Extremadura, who finished in 41’42 ”59, the best Spanish time of the year. The silver went to Mario Sillero from Salamanca, with 42’34 ”26 and the bronze went to the salinero walker, Luis Manuel Corchete, in a time of 42’43” 52.

At 36 years of age, Corchete now has a total of 16 medals in Spanish championships. Three golds, nine silvers and four bronze.